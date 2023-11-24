Lipsey and Gilbert score 22 each as Iowa State beats VCU 68-64 at ESPN Events Invitational

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) — Tamin Lipsey and Keshon Gilbert combined to score 30 of their 44 points in the second half as Iowa State rallied from a 15-point deficit to beat VCU 68-64 in an opening-round game at the ESPN Events Invitational.

Max Shulga hit two free throws to give the Rams a three-point lead with 1:56 remaining before Lipsey made a layup but missed the and-1 free throw. Tre King grabbed the offensive rebound and Lipsey hit a jumper to put Iowa State in front 65-64 just 21 seconds later.

After an offensive foul on VCU’s Christian Fermin with 1:22 to play, the Rams missed their final three field-goal attempts.

Shulga hit four 3-pointers and led VCU with 17 points and eight assists. Lipsey and Gilbert each finished with 22 points.

