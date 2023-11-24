Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services
Military Shout-Outs

Lipsey and Gilbert score 22 each as Iowa State beats VCU 68-64 at ESPN Events Invitational

(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) — Tamin Lipsey and Keshon Gilbert combined to score 30 of their 44 points in the second half as Iowa State rallied from a 15-point deficit to beat VCU 68-64 in an opening-round game at the ESPN Events Invitational.

Max Shulga hit two free throws to give the Rams a three-point lead with 1:56 remaining before Lipsey made a layup but missed the and-1 free throw. Tre King grabbed the offensive rebound and Lipsey hit a jumper to put Iowa State in front 65-64 just 21 seconds later.

After an offensive foul on VCU’s Christian Fermin with 1:22 to play, the Rams missed their final three field-goal attempts.

Shulga hit four 3-pointers and led VCU with 17 points and eight assists. Lipsey and Gilbert each finished with 22 points.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hotel Roanoke and Conference Center
WATCH: Police respond to hoax shooting call in downtown Roanoke
Ashley Payne (L) and Steven Banks (R) mugshots
Two arrested after chase in Henry County
Roanoke PD Deputy Chief David Morris
WDBJ7 Investigates: Roanoke Police Chief Deputy placed on leave following reported false claims of military experience
Black Friday forecast
Cloudy start to Black Friday, clear by afternoon
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Amber Alert canceled for 2-year-old from North Carolina

Latest News

UVA Athletics V-Sabre logo
Dunn and Beekman power No. 24 Virginia past West Virginia 56-54 at Fort Myers Tip-Off
Trio leads Virginia Tech over Boise State 82-75 at ESPN Events Invitational
Beamer Wishes the Best for Hokies
Beamer Wishes the Best for Hokies
Liberty Preps for Matchup with UTEP
Liberty Preps for Matchup with UTEP