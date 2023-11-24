Birthdays
Local businesses are open early for Black Friday

Local small businesses in downtown Roanoke are opening their doors early for shoppers on Black...
Local small businesses in downtown Roanoke are opening their doors early for shoppers on Black Friday.(Amaiya Howard)
By Amaiya Howard
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 6:05 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Local small businesses in downtown Roanoke are opening their doors early for shoppers on Black Friday.

“I was amazed at how many people were out and yeah, popping in shops. I’ve never been in before. And it’s been a really good experience so far” said shopper Helena Harding.

Many businesses like Mast General Store changed their hours to open early and close later.

“It’s typically when people kind of kick off their Christmas shopping on Black Friday. So we’ve got lots of promos throughout the store and all departments to help out with that you can you can knock pretty much everybody off your Christmas list here,” said General Manager for Mast General Store Olivia King.

She said sales are typically higher during this time for many stores in the Star City.

“We expect it to be very busy today. As you can see it already? It already is. It’s happening. And our sales increased significantly on Black Friday from your average weekend.” explained King.

According to the National Retail Federation, retail sales are projected to increase between three to four percent.

Locals are enjoying the Christmas decorations around the town and looking for as many unique gifts as they can.

“I end up shopping way too late. And by that point, you can’t find anything. Stuff doesn’t come until after Christmas…So this year, I told myself, I was going to be better about it. Be proactive. And so why not today, you know, and it’s a beautiful day. Everyone’s out.” exclaimed Harding.

16 stores downtown are bringing in customers with The Elf on the Shelf Adventure.

“The scout elf finds a new place to hide each day. And there’s a passport that families, kids adults can get stamped every time they find the elf on the shelf and each of the different locations that are participating,” said King.

Santa is coming to town at Mast General store each Sunday in December from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Multiple stores are participating in Small Business Saturday and free parking in nearby garages.

