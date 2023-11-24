MORNIN’ MOTIVATIONS: Shop with purpose this holiday season

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - New Hope Girls is non-profit that empowers women through the sewing of bags.

Proceeds go toward efforts to rescue girls and young women from trafficking in the Dominican Republic.

“Which is why we have this beautiful workshop just on the other side of the camera where women come and sew gorgeous bags, and as they sew, they’re paid a living wage, but more than that, they’re wrapped in community and support,” says author and blogger Caitlyn Scaggs, who also works with New Hope Girls.

Scaggs spoke with WDBJ7 during a recent visit to the Dominion Republic.

“We do have young girls that are brought into safe homes, then cared for like daughters, and that’s really the heartbeat of the work that we do,” says Scaggs.

Scaggs says while buying gifts this holiday season, we can make a real difference in the world through purposeful shopping.

“We all want to give gifts that tell a story, and make the other person feel loved. So, what’s better than to give a gift that literally empowers a woman, perhaps even an ocean away, but tells the story of how each of us can use our lives to make a bigger impact,” she says.

Scaggs suggests searching for give-back organizations this season.

“When looking for organizations to support, go to their About Us pages. Discover if they’re a non-profit, read about their impact report, and the population that they’re serving through the work that they do,” says Scaggs.

Scaggs recommends several other give back organizations, including Thistle Farms, ABLE and Starfish Project.

