Pet experts encourage getting your dog vaccinated as mystery illness continues to spread

There are no official cases of the disease in Virginia, but the illness is difficult to diagnose.
There are no official cases of the disease in Virginia, but the illness is difficult to diagnose.
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 6:55 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Animal experts are urging pet owners to get their dogs vaccinated as a mystery illness is spreading throughout the U.S.

The unknown illness starts with a cough, then dogs show symptoms of nasal discharge and extreme fatigue. Veterinarians say this illness is dangerous because it can lead into other diseases, and has even caused some deaths.

The illness is spreading through social settings, like boarding facilities and dog parks.

The director at Angels of Assisi in Roanoke explained there are no official cases yet in Virginia, but the illness is extremely difficult to diagnose.

”They [veterinarians] don’t even know how much of this is viral and how much is bacterial,” Lisa O’Neill said. “They’ll get it figured out, but until then everybody just needs to be really vigilant in taking care of their animals.”

Angels of Assisi is offering dog vaccinations for $10 for the next month.

