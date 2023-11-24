Sweet Providence Farm providing Governor’s mansion with Christmas trees

FLOYD CO., Va. (WDBJ)- One of the Christmas tree farms in our hometowns is preparing for a busy weekend.

After eating Turkey all day on Thanksgiving, most are now preparing for the hustle and bustle of the holiday season and that starts with finding the perfect Christmas tree. People packed the parking lot of Sweet Providence Farm in Floyd County, ready to prepare for Christmas.

“It’s perfectly fine to get the tree on Thanksgiving weekend, if you keep the tree watered good,” explained John Houston, the owner of Sweet Providence Farm.

Houston says his dad purchased this farm back in 1999, then he eventually started planting them with him. “I sort of grew up with the trees, the trees grow pretty slow. It’s like nine or 10 years before trees ready to cut,” said Houston.

Out of the many trees they plant, he says Fraser Fir is the popular pick. Even the Governor’s Mansion in Richmond has requested three of those trees this year.

“Everybody gets a tree and they’re like, oh, it’s perfect, it’s beautiful. So, that’s really rewarding just to get to see everybody come here and get a tree and then of course we’re really proud to get to take one to the governor’s mansion. That’s kind of the icing on the cake, but also we’ll tell people if it’s good enough for the governor, it’ll be good enough for you, trust us,” said Houston.

With Houston being apart of the state’s Christmas tree grower’s association, he entered the “prettiest tree” contest over the summer and won the competition.

“So we’ll go cut the prettiest tree in the middle of summer, have a contest, and whoever’s tree is the prettiest with department of agriculture, we work with the governor’s mansion, and we’ll get the honor of presenting another tree to Richmond at the Governor’s mansion,” explained Houston.

Soon After the Governor’s Mansion selected a 10 ft tree, they decided to purchase an additional two trees that stand 12 feet tall for the left and right wing.

Sweet Providence Farm is expecting a lot of traffic over the weekend and to sell a couple of hundred trees each day.

