Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services
Military Shout-Outs

Sweet Providence Farm providing Governor’s mansion with Christmas trees

One of the Christmas tree farms in our hometowns is preparing for a busy weekend.
One of the Christmas tree farms in our hometowns is preparing for a busy weekend.(WDBJ)
By Amir Massenburg
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 5:40 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOYD CO., Va. (WDBJ)- One of the Christmas tree farms in our hometowns is preparing for a busy weekend.

After eating Turkey all day on Thanksgiving, most are now preparing for the hustle and bustle of the holiday season and that starts with finding the perfect Christmas tree. People packed the parking lot of Sweet Providence Farm in Floyd County, ready to prepare for Christmas.

“It’s perfectly fine to get the tree on Thanksgiving weekend, if you keep the tree watered good,” explained John Houston, the owner of Sweet Providence Farm.

Houston says his dad purchased this farm back in 1999, then he eventually started planting them with him. “I sort of grew up with the trees, the trees grow pretty slow. It’s like nine or 10 years before trees ready to cut,” said Houston.

Out of the many trees they plant, he says Fraser Fir is the popular pick. Even the Governor’s Mansion in Richmond has requested three of those trees this year.

“Everybody gets a tree and they’re like, oh, it’s perfect, it’s beautiful. So, that’s really rewarding just to get to see everybody come here and get a tree and then of course we’re really proud to get to take one to the governor’s mansion. That’s kind of the icing on the cake, but also we’ll tell people if it’s good enough for the governor, it’ll be good enough for you, trust us,” said Houston.

With Houston being apart of the state’s Christmas tree grower’s association, he entered the “prettiest tree” contest over the summer and won the competition.

“So we’ll go cut the prettiest tree in the middle of summer, have a contest, and whoever’s tree is the prettiest with department of agriculture, we work with the governor’s mansion, and we’ll get the honor of presenting another tree to Richmond at the Governor’s mansion,” explained Houston.

Soon After the Governor’s Mansion selected a 10 ft tree, they decided to purchase an additional two trees that stand 12 feet tall for the left and right wing.

Sweet Providence Farm is expecting a lot of traffic over the weekend and to sell a couple of hundred trees each day.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hotel Roanoke and Conference Center
WATCH: Police respond to hoax shooting call in downtown Roanoke
Ashley Payne (L) and Steven Banks (R) mugshots
Two arrested after chase in Henry County
Roanoke PD Deputy Chief David Morris
WDBJ7 Investigates: Roanoke Police Chief Deputy placed on leave following reported false claims of military experience
Clouds stick around into the afternoon with temperatures in the 50s if you're headed out to...
Notable cool-down coming as we start the weekend
Sgt. Mikolay was arrested on two charges and released on a $5,000 bond pending trial
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office Deputy arrested

Latest News

Local small businesses in downtown Roanoke are opening their doors early for shoppers on Black...
Local businesses are open early for Black Friday
Shop Local Showcase: BBB Scam Awareness
Shop Local Showcase: BBB Scam Awareness
Shop Local Showcase: La De Da and 310 Rosemont
Shop Local Showcase: La De Da and 310 Rosemont
Emma Compton Layne
Family of Emma Compton Layne still seeking justice six years after her murder