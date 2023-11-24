Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services
Military Shout-Outs

Trio leads Virginia Tech over Boise State 82-75 at ESPN Events Invitational

(WDBJ)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 10:13 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) — Hunter Cattoor and Lynn Kidd had 19 points apiece, Sean Pedulla scored 18 and Virginia Tech outlasted Boise State 82-75 at the ESPN Events Invitational.

Cattoor sank 5 of 10 shots from 3-point range and hit 4 of 5 free throws for the Hokies (4-1). Kidd made 6 of 8 shots and all seven of his foul shots, adding six rebounds. Pedulla had seven assists and six rebounds. Tyler Nickel pitched in with 14 points and four rebounds off the bench.

Tyson Degenhart paced the Broncos (2-2) with 18 points and eight rebounds. Chibuzo Agbo totaled 15 points and nine boards.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hotel Roanoke and Conference Center
WATCH: Police respond to hoax shooting call in downtown Roanoke
Ashley Payne (L) and Steven Banks (R) mugshots
Two arrested after chase in Henry County
Roanoke PD Deputy Chief David Morris
WDBJ7 Investigates: Roanoke Police Chief Deputy placed on leave following reported false claims of military experience
Black Friday forecast
Cloudy start to Black Friday, clear by afternoon
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Amber Alert canceled for 2-year-old from North Carolina

Latest News

UVA Athletics V-Sabre logo
Dunn and Beekman power No. 24 Virginia past West Virginia 56-54 at Fort Myers Tip-Off
Lipsey and Gilbert score 22 each as Iowa State beats VCU 68-64 at ESPN Events Invitational
Beamer Wishes the Best for Hokies
Beamer Wishes the Best for Hokies
Liberty Preps for Matchup with UTEP
Liberty Preps for Matchup with UTEP