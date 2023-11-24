Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services
Military Shout-Outs

Troopers wrangle runaway bull caught roaming on interstate

Arizona troopers helped wrangle a runaway bull on Interstate 17 outside of Phoenix. (Source: Arizona's Family)
By KPHO staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (KPHO/Gray News) - Troopers in Arizona got an unusual call early Friday morning.

KPHO reports that Arizona troopers helped wrangle a runaway bull at about 1 a.m. on Interstate 17.

Arizona Department of Transportation cameras caught video of the bull roaming around I-17 near Jomax Road.

Troopers said the animal found a gap in a cattle enclosure off a stretch of the interstate and quickly made an escape.

Luckily, after a brief chase, the bull was wrangled and returned to its cattle enclosure.

“He was just standing in the HOV lane staring at me. I had my sirens going, but I could not scare him off the roadway,” Sgt. Kevin Watt said. “He seemed like he wanted to take me on.”

Troopers said they were able to fix the gap in the enclosure, ensuring there weren’t strays looking to bolt too.

No drivers or troopers were injured. However, the cattle owner remains a mystery, as well as why the cattle were so close to the freeway.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hotel Roanoke and Conference Center
WATCH: Police respond to hoax shooting call in downtown Roanoke
Ashley Payne (L) and Steven Banks (R) mugshots
Two arrested after chase in Henry County
Roanoke PD Deputy Chief David Morris
WDBJ7 Investigates: Roanoke Police Chief Deputy placed on leave following reported false claims of military experience
Clouds stick around into the afternoon with temperatures in the 50s if you're headed out to...
Notable cool-down coming as we start the weekend
Sgt. Mikolay was arrested on two charges and released on a $5,000 bond pending trial
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office Deputy arrested

Latest News

Shoppers look over holiday merchandise on display at a Target store Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023,...
Retailers offer big deals for Black Friday but will shoppers spend?
Local small businesses in downtown Roanoke are opening their doors early for shoppers on Black...
Local businesses are open early for Black Friday
One of the Christmas tree farms in our hometowns is preparing for a busy weekend.
Sweet Providence Farm providing Governor’s mansion with Christmas trees
This year Small Business Saturday is actually forecast to outshine Black Friday as younger...
Small Business Saturday forecast to outperform Black Friday