14-year old dies in Henry County car crash

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police (VSP) is investigating a crash that left a 14-year-old dead and a 16-year-old hospitalized.

The crash happened on Friday at 1:35 p.m. on Great Road, just a half a mile south of Dillons Fork Road in Henry County. A 2003 Ford Explorer was driving north on Great Road when the car ran off the right side of the road and overturned. Both the driver and passenger were ejected.

A 16-year-old male from Collinsville was driving the Ford. He was not wearing a seatbelt and was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

The passenger, 14-year-old Serjio Ramirez-Mendoza from Collinsville, died at the scene. He was not wearing his seatbelt.

VSP says speed was a factor in the crash and charges are pending.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.