Chilly start to the weekend
No local weather worries for weekend travelers
- 10-15° Below Average Saturday
- Increasing Clouds Sunday
- Much Colder Air Early Next Week
SATURDAY
Happy weekend! If you’re headed out early to support Small Business Saturday, bundle up once again as lows start out in the 30s.
Colder air will work into the region today which will feature the coldest air of the weekend with highs in the mid/upper 40s. We’ll notice clouds clearing out, and winds should be light if you’re putting up the outdoor decorations.
If you’re heading to Charlottesville for the big game, remember to bring gloves and a hat! Temperatures will drop rapidly after sunset.
SUNDAY
We’ll wake up Sunday to lows in the 20s! Have your ice scrapers ready if you’re heading out early, some patchy frost is possible.
By the afternoon, Sunday will be a few degrees warmer than Saturday (low 50s) with increasing clouds.
A weak front pushes through our area Sunday into Monday, which could bring a light sprinkle of rain. Most of the showers will stay to the north and west of us.
WEEKEND TRAVEL FORECAST
Post-Thanksgiving travelers will see fairly quiet conditions across most of the country to start the weekend. We’ll see some snow in the Rockies pushing east into the Midwest, but a good portion of the U.S. will be dry.
Saturday, a snowstorm will impact places like Denver and areas east of the Rockies. Sunday, travelers could see a few delays as that area of low pressure moves toward Chicago and Minneapolis bringing a light coating of snow. Elsewhere, dry conditions are expected across the eastern third of the country.
FIRST ALERT: INCREASED FIRE DANGER EARLY NEXT WEEK
Colder air will filter in behind the cold front Monday. Expect dropping temperatures throughout the day. There may even be some snow showers in the mountain locations. We’ll keep dropping to the mid/upper 20s to start out Tuesday morning. Highs during the afternoon will only be in the mid upper 40s.
Increasing wind gusts will only add to the chill in the air. Winds are expected to be in the 20-30 mph range.
Breezy conditions combined with low relative humidity means that we will have increased fire danger starting Monday.
Click here for the latest list of burn bans
The chilly air will last into the middle of the week with near/below freezing mornings and below average highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.
LATE NEXT WEEK
While a majority of the week stays dry, a few models have been suggesting the opportunity of a quick-moving disturbance developing in the south that may zip through late in the week. Other models continue the dry stretch. We’ll keep monitoring. If this materializes, it may bring a few showers around the Friday timeframe.
DROUGHT MONITOR
The drought monitor updates every Thursday morning. Because of our recent dry stretch, some of our hometowns are included in an Extreme Drought with most of our hometowns are under a Severe or Moderate drought.
We won’t see the impacts from Tuesday’s beneficial rain until next week.
WINTER WEATHER OUTLOOK
Did you miss our Winter Weather Outlook? No worries! Here’s the link to see how much snow you could possibly see this season!
SLIGHT CHANCE OF SCIENCE PODCAST
A new episode of Slight Chance of Science is out! Take a listen! Chief meteorologist Brent Watts and Leo Hirsbrunner look at the factors at play this winter and what we may could expect for the months ahead when it comes to cold and snow.
Listen below or click here to subscribe and be the first to hear new episodes from our team of meteorologists.
