Chilly start to the weekend

10-15° Below Average Saturday

Increasing Clouds Sunday

Much Colder Air Early Next Week

SATURDAY

Happy weekend! If you’re headed out early to support Small Business Saturday, bundle up once again as lows start out in the 30s.

Colder air will work into the region today which will feature the coldest air of the weekend with highs in the mid/upper 40s. We’ll notice clouds clearing out, and winds should be light if you’re putting up the outdoor decorations.

Small Business Saturday (WDBJ Weather)

If you’re heading to Charlottesville for the big game, remember to bring gloves and a hat! Temperatures will drop rapidly after sunset.

Game day forecast (WDBJ Weather)

SUNDAY

We’ll wake up Sunday to lows in the 20s! Have your ice scrapers ready if you’re heading out early, some patchy frost is possible.

Cold Sunday morning (WDBJ Weather)

By the afternoon, Sunday will be a few degrees warmer than Saturday (low 50s) with increasing clouds.

Sunday forecast (WDBJ Weather)

A weak front pushes through our area Sunday into Monday, which could bring a light sprinkle of rain. Most of the showers will stay to the north and west of us.

Weak front Sunday into Monday (WDBJ Weather)

Sunday evening sprinkle possible (WDBJ Weather)

WEEKEND TRAVEL FORECAST

Post-Thanksgiving travelers will see fairly quiet conditions across most of the country to start the weekend. We’ll see some snow in the Rockies pushing east into the Midwest, but a good portion of the U.S. will be dry.

Saturday, a snowstorm will impact places like Denver and areas east of the Rockies. Sunday, travelers could see a few delays as that area of low pressure moves toward Chicago and Minneapolis bringing a light coating of snow. Elsewhere, dry conditions are expected across the eastern third of the country.

Traveling Saturday a good portion of the U.S. will be quiet. (WDBJ)

Sunday travel (WDBJ Weather)

FIRST ALERT: INCREASED FIRE DANGER EARLY NEXT WEEK

Colder air will filter in behind the cold front Monday. Expect dropping temperatures throughout the day. There may even be some snow showers in the mountain locations. We’ll keep dropping to the mid/upper 20s to start out Tuesday morning. Highs during the afternoon will only be in the mid upper 40s.

Temperatures will drop throughout the day Monday as a cold front moves into the region. (WDBJ7)

Increasing wind gusts will only add to the chill in the air. Winds are expected to be in the 20-30 mph range.

Wind outlook (WDBJ Weather)

Breezy conditions combined with low relative humidity means that we will have increased fire danger starting Monday.

Increased fire danger starting Monday (WDBJ Weather)

The chilly air will last into the middle of the week with near/below freezing mornings and below average highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.

LATE NEXT WEEK

While a majority of the week stays dry, a few models have been suggesting the opportunity of a quick-moving disturbance developing in the south that may zip through late in the week. Other models continue the dry stretch. We’ll keep monitoring. If this materializes, it may bring a few showers around the Friday timeframe.

Stay shower potential next week (WDBJ7 Weather)

DROUGHT MONITOR

The drought monitor updates every Thursday morning. Because of our recent dry stretch, some of our hometowns are included in an Extreme Drought with most of our hometowns are under a Severe or Moderate drought.

We won’t see the impacts from Tuesday’s beneficial rain until next week.

WINTER WEATHER OUTLOOK

SLIGHT CHANCE OF SCIENCE PODCAST

A new episode of Slight Chance of Science is out! Take a listen! Chief meteorologist Brent Watts and Leo Hirsbrunner look at the factors at play this winter and what we may could expect for the months ahead when it comes to cold and snow.

