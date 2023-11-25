Containment almost complete on Matts Creek fire

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Firefighters continue working to contain and control the Matts Creek fire in Bedford and Rockbridge counties, with the fire 91% contained as of the morning of November 25, 2023 after burning 11,020 acres (about 17 square miles). That’s up from 88% Friday, according to information provided by the US Forest Service.

The cause of the fire, which began November 12 in the George Washington and Jefferson National Forest, is still undetermined, according to investigators, but they say it was not caused naturally.

Click here for other stories about the Matts Creek fire.

Matts Creek Fire Map... 11.25.23 (US Forest Service)

