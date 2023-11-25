Birthdays
Containment almost complete on Matts Creek fire

Matts Creek Fire... 11.22.23
Matts Creek Fire... 11.22.23(US Forest Service)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 11:25 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Firefighters continue working to contain and control the Matts Creek fire in Bedford and Rockbridge counties, with the fire 91% contained as of the morning of November 25, 2023 after burning 11,020 acres (about 17 square miles). That’s up from 88% Friday, according to information provided by the US Forest Service.

The cause of the fire, which began November 12 in the George Washington and Jefferson National Forest, is still undetermined, according to investigators, but they say it was not caused naturally.

Matts Creek Fire Map... 11.25.23
Matts Creek Fire Map... 11.25.23(US Forest Service)

