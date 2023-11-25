The Feel Good Tour give instruments to kids

Birthdays
By Amaiya Howard
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Christmas should be filled with music and jingle bells ringing. A local organization is making sure that happens by giving kids a newly recycled instrument.

For 19 years, The Feel Good Tour has given over a thousand instruments to those who cannot afford them.

This year, over 100 guitars, ukeleles, and other instruments are recycled to new musicians for Christmas.

Founders of the Music for Christmas program say they love seeing the smiles on the kid’s faces when they get their new instrument.

“We basically recycle instruments. Yeah, somebody hears about us, they have an instrument sitting in the closet not doing anything they gave us we give it to the kids,” said Founder Bill Hudson.

They will be giving away instruments every weekend right up to Christmas from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

