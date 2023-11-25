FFE Week 14 Player of the Week: Magna Vista’s Simeon Moore

RIDGEWAY, Va. (WDBJ) - Though Magna Vista’s run ended tonight, a big reason why the Warriors started 12-0 was their sophomore quarterback.

In last week’s 27-20 win over Christiansburg, Simeon Moore made an impact on both sides of the ball, sending his team to the Class 3 Region finals.

“He’s very competitive,” Magna Vista Head Coach Joe Favero said. “Off the field he’s pretty laid back guy, you know he gets along with everybody in the school. He’s just a friendly, smiley guy in the building, but you put him out here, he’s definitely a competitor and his will to win is extremely high.”

In last week’s win over Christiansburg, Warriors quarterback Simeon Moore was 14-for-26 passing for 133 yards, and he had nine carries for 45 yards. The big moment of the night for the sophomore, though, was a third quarter interception that led to Magna Vista’s game winning touchdown.

“I was playing my zone. I saw the quarterback rollout and I saw him flip the ball, and I just broke away and went and got it,” Moore described. “It was good. I try to take it back to the crib, but there was a big lineman right there. So I just went and took it out of bounds so we could go score a touchdown.”

Last Friday’s win for the Warriors was a historic one. The 27-20 victory over Christiansburg tallied Magna Vista’s 12th win of the season, the longest football winning streak in school history. Plus, it marked the first time the Warriors reached the 12-0 mark.

“We’ve had a great tradition of football here at Magna Vista, and it’s hard to do firsts when you got a team that’s had success over a long time like this. So, you know, to break a consecutive winning streak record here is tough to do, and I’m proud of this team. They put in a ton of work, and, you know, they play together and they play tough. We’ve handled the adversity really well this year. We’ve been down in numerous games and found ways to fight back and make plays when it really matters. You know, just proud of the way they stay together and keep fighting throughout the whole game and you know, hopefully we can do that again,” Favero said.

Simeon isn’t the first Moore to be a Warrior. In fact, generations of Moores’ have played on Magna Vista’s field.

“I have my grandpa play here, my uncle, cousins. I got plenty of family that play here. Keep the family legacy going I guess,” Moore said.

Watching his family play the sport inspired Moore to follow in their footsteps.

“Really, my family. I mean, my cousins like coming out and then coming out and watching people play down here. Always wanted to play on the same field as them so that made me want to play more,” he added.

Favero said Moore’s growth from last year to now is evident in his leadership for the Warriors.

“You know, last year he was a little quieter,” Favero explained. “You know, he was the new kid on the team really and you know, the guys knew him but he wasn’t the guy speaking in the huddle. He wasn’t the guy you know, being the leader in during games, and now he’s kind of stepped out. When you’re the quarterback, there’s a lot of eyes on you and he’s handled it well. But he also does a great job of leading these guys.”

Being undefeated this late in the season, Moore credits his team’s dedication and brotherhood for where the Warriors are today.

“Our dedication, hard work. We put a lot of work in in the summer in the weight room. So just the dedication to trying to get the win and everybody putting their heart out at all the games. We became a brotherhood this year. That’s another thing that I’ll say was better than last year. We stood together, we like more of a brotherhood than we were last year,” Moore emphasized.

And that dedication to get the win runs deep for Moore. Favero said after games, Moore reports back to him on Saturday mornings telling Favero about where he thinks he can improve for the next week.

“He’s a great kid to coach because he’s gonna analyze what he thinks he needs to do and then I can give him a little bit, you know, my opinion too. And together, you know, he will really try and buy into what we’re trying to do and improve every week. You know, I still think he’s got a lot of growth to do. I think the sky’s the limit for Simeon,” said Favero.

