Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services
Military Shout-Outs

Hokies strike repeatedly and beat Virginia for 18th time in 19 meetings; can go to a bowl

(WDBJ)
By The Associated Press
Updated: Nov. 25, 2023 at 11:07 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Kyron Drones threw three touchdown passes, Bhayshul Tuten scored on a 32-yard run and a 94-yard kickoff return and Virginia Tech beat Virginia for the 18th time in the last 19 meetings, 55-17, to achieve bowl eligibility.

Drones threw touchdown passes of 44, 84 and 34 yards and the Hokies also scored on two long runs. They had a 294-60 yardage edge at halftime and boosted their total to 378 on Drones’ 84-yard pass to Da’Quan Felton on their first play from scrimmage after halftime to go ahead 31-0.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

20-year-old dies in Buchanan Co. crash
Roanoke fire under control
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Matts Creek fire aftermath
Matts Creek fire 93% contained
Gary Alverson and Sarah Newton
Suspects in child abduction case arrested in Henry Co.

Latest News

Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland, left, and quarterback Dak Prescott celebrate by eating...
Bland, Prescott help Cowboys to 13th straight home win with 45-10 victory over Commanders
James Madison coach Curt Cignetti watches play during the first half of the team's NCAA college...
“These guys stand up and rise to the occasion.” JMU prepares for first-ever bowl game
Liberty running back Quinton Cooley (20) celebrates after scoring a touchdown ahead of UTEP...
Liberty finishes 1st perfect regular season in program’s 50 years with 42-28 win over UTEP
basketball generic
Martin scores 17 as No. 19 Florida Atlantic beat Virginia Tech 84-50 to win ESPN Events Invitational
Roanoke Soccer League
Stay fit during the holidays with Roanoke Valley Adult Soccer League