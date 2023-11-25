“It was traumatizing”; Hotel Roanoke guests speak out after Thanksgiving active shooter hoax

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police are continuing to investigate an active shooter threat at the Hotel Roanoke that turned out to be a hoax.

It comes as other hotels across the country are receiving similar threats.

It was a scary start to Thanksgiving morning for dozens of guests at the Hotel Roanoke. Some staff members and guests sheltered in place, while other guests report hotel management didn’t communicate there was a potential threat, until after it was over.

Roanoke Police received a 911 call that there was an active shooter and people injured at the hotel around 7:30 a.m. on Thursday. Joshua Patrick was supposed to volunteer at the Drum Stick Dash happening a few blocks away, when things changed.

“When they told us to shelter in place, I went in the safest area of the hotel and kind of ducked down behind a door and tucked my head down,” Patrick said. “It was traumatizing to experience something like that on a day where everyone’s getting together and supposed to have a good time. It was very scary.”

Other guests said they didn’t realize there was an issue, until they saw police searching the hall outside their room.

“We tried calling the front desk, nothing. I went to that little homepage on the TV, there was nothing, no communication from the hotel,” Danny Coleman said. “As you can imagine, especially once we knew the police were on our floor and that there was a possibility of an active shooter on our floor, we were frightened, to say the least.”

Coleman explained he was frustrated and asked hotel management why guests weren’t notified.

“They just said that Hilton Worldwide doesn’t have any kind of alert system, because I asked them, you have our cell phones, you have our emails, why were we not notified?” Patrick said.

Hotel Roanoke officials stated on Thursday other Hilton locations have been receiving similar false alarm threats.

“Law enforcement determined this is a hoax and Hotel Roanoke Management has been informed by Hilton Worldwide that similar calls were perpetrated on other hotels in the past week,” communications manager Michael Quonce said in an emailed statement.

WDBJ7 reached back out to Quonce on Friday for additional comment, but did not hear back. WDBJ7 asked Hilton Worldwide what safety protocols were in place, and they responded in a statement.

“The wellbeing, safety and security of our guests and team members are of paramount importance and we continue to make every effort to ensure that all practices and standards are in line with strict safety and security standards,” Hilton spokesperson Suzana Cardozo said. “In the case of any type of threat, our hotels contact the Police Department immediately and work closely with local authorities on their investigation.”

“When patrons safety is at stake, they failed, at least on Thursday, bigtime in my opinion,” Coleman said.

Roanoke Police have not said if anyone has been arrested or charged for the fake threat.

