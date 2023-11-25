No injuries reported after Danville house fire

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Residents of a home in Danville have been displaced after an overnight fire Friday.

The Danville Fire Department responded to reports of a house fire around 3:00 a.m. on Princess Dr.

According to firefighters, a heavy fire could be seen coming from the back of the house. Crews were on scene for two hours before the flames were extinguished.

All occupants were able to evacuate safely and there are no reported injuries, according to firefighters.

Firefighters say the fire caused moderate damage to the house, but it is not considered a total loss.

The Danville Fire Marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the fire.

