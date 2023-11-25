Birthdays
Rocky Mount native Ron Hodges, who played for Mets, dies at 74

New York Mets catcher Ron Hodges is shown at spring training camp in St. Petersburg, Fla., in...
New York Mets catcher Ron Hodges is shown at spring training camp in St. Petersburg, Fla., in March 1977. Hodges, a catcher who spent his entire 12-season major league career with the New York Mets, died Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. He was 74. (AP Photo/Harry Harris, File)(Associated Press)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 11:52 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Rocky Mount native who was a catcher for the New York Mets has died at a hospital in Roanoke, according to the Associated Press, Major League Baseball and ESPN.

Ron Hodges died Friday at age 74 after a short illness, according to the Associated Press.

Hodges played for the Mets from 1973, when they went to the World Series, to 1984, and never played for another team. He was a student at Franklin County High School and Appalachian State, and when he left the Mets, he turned to real estate for 30 years, according to Major League Baseball.

His batting average with the Mets was .240 with 19 home runs over his career.

Hodges was married to Peggy and had four sons, according to the Associated Press.

