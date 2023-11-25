Small Business Saturday in the Market Square

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Small Business Saturday is a day to celebrate and support small businesses within the community.

On Saturday, a variety of local businesses popped up shop in Downtown Roanoke.

Independently owned vendors are often stationed at the market in downtown Roanoke on Saturdays.

And that’s no exception for Small Business Saturday.

“One thing that we know about Roanoke because they’re always having something going on downtown, which means more people come down and we just really enjoy seeing everybody,” said co-owner of The Burning Barrel Farm Alex Lucy.

He said Small Business Saturday is a way to build connections with locals.

“We start to build a connection with people, they know who we are, we know who they are. And they started to come to see us all the time. And that’s even if they don’t buy anything, just to talk with them and see how they’re doing. That’s always a nice thing,” explained Lucy.

Although the weather was freezing cold, Lucy said traffic continued to flow throughout the streets.

“This is the coldest day that we’ve been here, which, you know, it hasn’t stopped people coming down here there. They really enjoy coming out. And it’s festive. The decorations that are out people really enjoy it. So I’m glad to see them out,” added Lucy.

Small Business Saturday was founded by American Express in 2010.

Last year, 72% of shoppers said Small Business Saturday makes them want to shop and dine at independently-owned retailers and restaurants all year.

“When they’re here, and they’re looking for meat, or they’re looking for other things, they can come to see us down here. Every Saturday, we’re always here, you know, so it means for us giving back, you know, all the hard work that we do on the farm and being able to give it back to the community,” stated Lucy.

Lucy hopes the community will continue to support local small businesses, as Small Business Saturday is every day for them.

