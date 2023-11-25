Birthdays
Suspects in child abduction case arrested in Henry Co.

Gary Alverson and Sarah Newton
By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 4:33 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EDEN, NC. (WDBJ) - Two suspects from North Carolina wanted for child abduction and vehicle theft were arrested in Henry County on Thursday.

Gary Lee Alverson, 40, and Sarah Michele Newton, 35, have been charged with first-degree kidnapping and larceny of a motor vehicle.

On Wednesday, around 9 a.m. the Eden Police Department responded to reports of a child abduction at a daycare. According to police, a mother was dropping off her other children when she left her car running unlocked.

Police sat a black man and a white woman then quickly got into the car and drove off with a baby in the vehicle.

Roughly twenty minutes later, officers received reports of a child being dropped off at a home. The resident stated someone rang their doorbell and left the car seat with the child inside on the porch, according to police.

The couple was arrested Thursday after police received a tip from a citizen who recognized the suspects.

Police say Alverson and Newton are awaiting extradition to Rockingham County for trial.

The child has been reported as safe and has been reunited with the mother.

