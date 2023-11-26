Birthdays
20-year-old dies in Buchanan crash; Virginia State Police investigating

(Source: KNOE)
By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 2:07 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BUCHANAN, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash that left a 20-year-old dead on Wednesday, November 22nd.

According to police, a 1999 Ford Ranger ran off the left side of Slate Creek Road, struck the guardrail, and overturned several times. The car then landed upside down in a creek.

The driver was identified as Justin K. Lester, 20, of Paynesville, W.Va. and he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Police say Lester was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation.

