Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services
Military Shout-Outs

30-year mailman honored with a statue

A veteran postal worker now has a statue dedicated to him and anyone who carries the mail.
By Tony Peregrin and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 10:31 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC/Gray News) - A postal worker in Minnesota now has a statue dedicated to him and anyone who carries the mail, KEYC reports.

Harold Weed worked at the Mankato post office for over 30 years. For 25 of those 30 years, he carried the mail.

Weed hopes that the statue reminds those who pass by of all the postal employees working in all kinds of weather and situations to bring messages to loved ones and friends.

Copyright 2023 KEYC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There are no official cases of the disease in Virginia, but the illness is difficult to diagnose.
Pet experts encourage getting your dog vaccinated as mystery illness continues to spread
Fatal crash generic image
14-year old dies in Henry County car crash
Some guests are upset they were not notified by hotel management of the threat.
“It was traumatizing.” Hotel Roanoke guests speak out after Thanksgiving active shooter hoax
New York Mets catcher Ron Hodges is shown at spring training camp in St. Petersburg, Fla., in...
Rocky Mount native Ron Hodges, who played for Mets, dies at 74
Friday Football Extra Week 14 Highlights

Latest News

Roanoke Soccer League
Staying fit during the holidays: Roanoke Valley Adult Soccer League
Roanoke Soccer League
Roanoke Valley Adult Soccer League
People participate in a show of solidarity with hostages being held in the Gaza Strip, near the...
Fragile Gaza truce is back on track as Egypt says it has received lists for a third exchange
Birthdays and Anniversaries for November 26, 2023