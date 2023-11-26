Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services
Military Shout-Outs

“It gives me goosebumps” Danville professor recounts once-in-a-lifetime experience in Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade

A Danville music professor had the opportunity to march in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade this...
A Danville music professor had the opportunity to march in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade this year.(Amaiya Howard)
By Amaiya Howard
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 5:17 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Danville music professor had the opportunity to march in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade this year.

What seemed like a dream that may never come true became a reality for music professor Dr. Janet Phillips.

“I never dreamed that I would end up marching in a band again. So to be able to do that itself is incredibly meaningful,” said Dr. Phillips.

Dr. Phillips has been a music professor and band director at Averett University since 2015.

She said it was surreal to have rehearsals begin for them so early Thursday morning.

“It was very exciting to be there. Because I’ve watched that parade every year my entire life. So to be there was crazy in the middle of the night and then surreal during the real parade!” exclaimed Dr. Phillips.

Dr. Phillips is part of the Band Directors Marching Band in honor of the Michael D. Sewell Memorial Foundation.

The foundation was created to carry on the legacy of the late longtime band director Mike Sewell.

When it was time to finally perform, Dr. Phillips said her adrenaline kicked in hard.

“The Macy’s Parade is only two and a half miles. So just as I was getting really into it, and warmed up and like totally in the groove, we got to the quiet zone. And then we did our Herald Square performance. And then it was over in a flash. I couldn’t believe how fast it went.” added Dr. Phillips.

At the end of the parade, the band decided to take a group photo.

“There was a huge crowd just standing there with phones out. Like I don’t know what they were looking for. We were just taking a picture.” explained Dr. Phillips.

With over 400 band directors standing on the stairs, the lead director motioned for them to play Amazing Grace one more time.

“That was our last performance. And it was kind of a closure gesture,” said Dr. Phillips. “Just to have the opportunity to represent all of us on such a big stage and to bring awareness to the value and importance and significance of music education is humbling.”

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There are no official cases of the disease in Virginia, but the illness is difficult to diagnose.
Pet experts encourage getting your dog vaccinated as mystery illness continues to spread
Gary Alverson and Sarah Newton
Suspects in child abduction case arrested in Henry Co.
Fatal crash generic image
14-year-old dies in Henry County car crash
Sunday at a glance
Weak front brings cold air and gusty winds this week
Some guests are upset they were not notified by hotel management of the threat.
“It was traumatizing.” Hotel Roanoke guests speak out after Thanksgiving active shooter hoax

Latest News

20-year-old dies in Buchanan crash; Virginia State Police investigating
Roanoke Fire-EMS on scene of working fire; public asked to avoid area
Liberty finishes 1st perfect regular season in program’s 50 years with 42-28 win over UTEP
Roanoke Soccer League
Stay fit during the holidays with Roanoke Valley Adult Soccer League
Roanoke Soccer League
Roanoke Valley Adult Soccer League