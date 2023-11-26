“It gives me goosebumps” Danville professor recounts once-in-a-lifetime experience in Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Danville music professor had the opportunity to march in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade this year.

What seemed like a dream that may never come true became a reality for music professor Dr. Janet Phillips.

“I never dreamed that I would end up marching in a band again. So to be able to do that itself is incredibly meaningful,” said Dr. Phillips.

Dr. Phillips has been a music professor and band director at Averett University since 2015.

She said it was surreal to have rehearsals begin for them so early Thursday morning.

“It was very exciting to be there. Because I’ve watched that parade every year my entire life. So to be there was crazy in the middle of the night and then surreal during the real parade!” exclaimed Dr. Phillips.

Dr. Phillips is part of the Band Directors Marching Band in honor of the Michael D. Sewell Memorial Foundation.

The foundation was created to carry on the legacy of the late longtime band director Mike Sewell.

When it was time to finally perform, Dr. Phillips said her adrenaline kicked in hard.

“The Macy’s Parade is only two and a half miles. So just as I was getting really into it, and warmed up and like totally in the groove, we got to the quiet zone. And then we did our Herald Square performance. And then it was over in a flash. I couldn’t believe how fast it went.” added Dr. Phillips.

At the end of the parade, the band decided to take a group photo.

“There was a huge crowd just standing there with phones out. Like I don’t know what they were looking for. We were just taking a picture.” explained Dr. Phillips.

With over 400 band directors standing on the stairs, the lead director motioned for them to play Amazing Grace one more time.

“That was our last performance. And it was kind of a closure gesture,” said Dr. Phillips. “Just to have the opportunity to represent all of us on such a big stage and to bring awareness to the value and importance and significance of music education is humbling.”

