Martin scores 17 as No. 19 Florida Atlantic beat Virginia Tech 84-50 to win ESPN Events Invitational

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) — Alijah Martin scored 17 points, Vladislav Goldin had 14, and No. 19 Florida Atlantic beat Virginia Tech 84-50 to win the ESPN Events Invitational championship.

Johnell Davis had 12 points for FAU. Martin and Davis combined for 15 rebounds.

Virginia Tech got 11 points from both Hunter Cattoor and Sean Pedulla. Lynn Kidd had nine points and seven rebounds.

FAU broke the game open late in the first half and early during the second with a 19-0 run to go up 44-24 with 16 1/2 minutes remaining. Martin’s 3 made it 69-39 with 7 1/2 minutes left.

