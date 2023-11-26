Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services
Military Shout-Outs

Martin scores 17 as No. 19 Florida Atlantic beat Virginia Tech 84-50 to win ESPN Events Invitational

basketball generic
basketball generic(WILX)
By The Associated Press
Updated: Nov. 26, 2023 at 11:04 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) — Alijah Martin scored 17 points, Vladislav Goldin had 14, and No. 19 Florida Atlantic beat Virginia Tech 84-50 to win the ESPN Events Invitational championship.

Johnell Davis had 12 points for FAU. Martin and Davis combined for 15 rebounds.

Virginia Tech got 11 points from both Hunter Cattoor and Sean Pedulla. Lynn Kidd had nine points and seven rebounds.

FAU broke the game open late in the first half and early during the second with a 19-0 run to go up 44-24 with 16 1/2 minutes remaining. Martin’s 3 made it 69-39 with 7 1/2 minutes left.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

20-year-old dies in Buchanan Co. crash
Roanoke fire under control
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Matts Creek fire aftermath
Matts Creek fire 93% contained
Gary Alverson and Sarah Newton
Suspects in child abduction case arrested in Henry Co.

Latest News

Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland, left, and quarterback Dak Prescott celebrate by eating...
Bland, Prescott help Cowboys to 13th straight home win with 45-10 victory over Commanders
James Madison coach Curt Cignetti watches play during the first half of the team's NCAA college...
“These guys stand up and rise to the occasion.” JMU prepares for first-ever bowl game
Liberty finishes 1st perfect regular season in program’s 50 years with 42-28 win over UTEP
Roanoke Soccer League
Stay fit during the holidays with Roanoke Valley Adult Soccer League