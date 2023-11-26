Birthdays
Stay fit during the holidays with Roanoke Valley Adult Soccer League

By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 10:30 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - While the holidays are here, and with all the sweet treats and holiday food people may be eating, it can be hard to stay active. But we have one of the many solutions here at home that might help you keep in shape this holiday season, while bringing joy.

Sunday morning, members of the Roanoke Adult Soccer League, Kimberly Trask and Christian Moore, joined WDBJ7 to talk about the league.

“We really encourage everyone to come out. And even if you’ve never played soccer before, we help teach those skills, but really is a great group of people that have the same passion for the sport,” explained Trask.

“I’ve been playing soccer almost all my life, and playing in this league has given me a great opportunity to continue playing the game that I love. And it’s given me an opportunity to meet great people like Kim. I’ve made a lot of friendships, and there are a lot of great people out there. They’re still trying to be physically fit and active,” said Moore.

“Folks will play soccer in high school, they play soccer in college. But then when they come back, there’s nothing. And so when we started this a long time ago, it was really for those folks so that they can continue with that passion, and be able to play even as adults,” added Trask. “And we have folks from 18 all the way up to, I’d say, maybe pushing 60 that are playing and we have a spot for everybody. And we are competitive. And everyone you know wants to play the game that they’ve loved their whole life.”

If you are interested in signing up or learning more, click here.

