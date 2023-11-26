Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services
Military Shout-Outs

Texas boy, 10, reunited with family; Amber Alert canceled

Police in Texas say 10-year-old Ian Aguilar, who was the subject of an Amber Alert, is safe and...
Police in Texas say 10-year-old Ian Aguilar, who was the subject of an Amber Alert, is safe and back with his family.(NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 3:18 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMER, Texas (Gray News) - Police in Texas say a 10-year-old boy who was the subject of an Amber Alert is back with his family. The alert has been canceled.

Ian Aguilar, 10, was found unharmed in Mexico and reunited with his family Saturday in the United States, KXAS reported, citing police.

An Amber Alert was issued Nov. 14 for Ian after he was last seen that morning. Investigators said he was abducted from his home in Wilmer and his mother was killed, according to KDFW.

Police were looking for 38-year-old Juan Aguilar-Cano, identified as Ian’s father, in connection to the case. His whereabouts remain unknown.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There are no official cases of the disease in Virginia, but the illness is difficult to diagnose.
Pet experts encourage getting your dog vaccinated as mystery illness continues to spread
Fatal crash generic image
14-year old dies in Henry County car crash
Some guests are upset they were not notified by hotel management of the threat.
“It was traumatizing.” Hotel Roanoke guests speak out after Thanksgiving active shooter hoax
Friday Football Extra Week 14 Highlights
New York Mets catcher Ron Hodges is shown at spring training camp in St. Petersburg, Fla., in...
Rocky Mount native Ron Hodges, who played for Mets, dies at 74

Latest News

Police say the deer smashed out the store's glass front window and knocked over items inside.
WATCH: Deer causes mayhem at Maine store on Thanksgiving
The Federal Bureau of Prisons has only confirmed an inmate was hospitalized after an assault in...
Minneapolis police chief reacts to reported stabbing involving Derek Chauvin
Michael Sopejstal, 60, won $25,000 a year for life in Michigan's Lucky for Life lottery. He...
Lucky mistake leads to man winning $25,000 a year for life in lottery
Producers Sid Krofft, left, and Marty Krofft arrive at the premiere of "Land of the Lost," at...
Marty Krofft, producer of colorful 1970s children’s TV shows, dies at 86