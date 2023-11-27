Birthdays
Bedford County Sheriff’s Office asks for help tracking teen runaway

Calayah Strickland, reported missing from Bedford County
By Pat Thomas
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 2:42 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a teenage girl.

Calayah Azalea Strickland, 17, ran away from home in the Goodview area of Bedford County, according to the sheriff’s office.

She is 5′ 5″ and about 110 pounds, according to investigators, with brown hair and eyes. She has a tattoo on the left side of her left of a koi fish.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Investigator Burnette at 540-586-4800, dispatch at 540-586-7827 or Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900, or enter a tip online at p3tips.com or use the P3TIPS app on your mobile device.

