Bland, Prescott help Cowboys to 13th straight home win with 45-10 victory over Commanders

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — DaRon Bland set an NFL record with his fifth interception return for a touchdown this season, Dak Prescott threw four TD passes and the Dallas Cowboys pulled away for a 45-10 Thanksgiving victory over the Washington Commanders.

The Cowboys extended their longest home winning streak in 42 years to 13 games.

Dallas’ lead going into the fourth quarter was less than two touchdowns for the first time in five home games this season.

But the Cowboys ended up tying a 55-year-old franchise record with a seventh victory by at least 20 points.

The Commanders lost for the eighth time in 10 games since a 2-0 start.

