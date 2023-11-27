Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services
Military Shout-Outs

Bland, Prescott help Cowboys to 13th straight home win with 45-10 victory over Commanders

Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland, left, and quarterback Dak Prescott celebrate by eating...
Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland, left, and quarterback Dak Prescott celebrate by eating Thanksgiving turkey legs after the Cowboys defeated the Washington Commanders in an NFL football game Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)(Sam Hodde | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 5:20 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — DaRon Bland set an NFL record with his fifth interception return for a touchdown this season, Dak Prescott threw four TD passes and the Dallas Cowboys pulled away for a 45-10 Thanksgiving victory over the Washington Commanders.

The Cowboys extended their longest home winning streak in 42 years to 13 games.

Dallas’ lead going into the fourth quarter was less than two touchdowns for the first time in five home games this season.

But the Cowboys ended up tying a 55-year-old franchise record with a seventh victory by at least 20 points.

The Commanders lost for the eighth time in 10 games since a 2-0 start.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

20-year-old dies in Buchanan Co. crash; Virginia State Police investigating
Roanoke Fire-EMS on scene of working fire; public asked to avoid area
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Matts Creek fire aftermath
Matts Creek fire 93% contained
Gary Alverson and Sarah Newton
Suspects in child abduction case arrested in Henry Co.

Latest News

James Madison coach Curt Cignetti watches play during the first half of the team's NCAA college...
“These guys stand up and rise to the occasion.” JMU prepares for first-ever bowl game
Liberty finishes 1st perfect regular season in program’s 50 years with 42-28 win over UTEP
Roanoke Soccer League
Stay fit during the holidays with Roanoke Valley Adult Soccer League
Rocky Mount Native, Mets Player, Dies at 74
Rocky Mount Native, Mets Player, Dies at 74