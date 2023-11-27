Documents reveal attempted robbery led to a fatal shooting in NW Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - WDBJ7 is learning new details about a Roanoke shooting that left one person dead in October.

Police responded to a shooting in the 800 block of Hunt Avenue Northwest on October 26. They found one man dead and two others injured.

During the investigation, police discovered the deceased man and another man tried to rob the homeowner before shots were fired, according to a search warrant WDBJ7 obtained.

The homeowner told detectives he had been texting the man who died about a marijuana sale.

No one has been arrested in connection with this shooting. Police have not announced the name of the person who died.

