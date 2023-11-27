Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services
Military Shout-Outs

Documents reveal attempted robbery led to a fatal shooting in NW Roanoke

By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 6:21 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - WDBJ7 is learning new details about a Roanoke shooting that left one person dead in October.

Police responded to a shooting in the 800 block of Hunt Avenue Northwest on October 26. They found one man dead and two others injured.

During the investigation, police discovered the deceased man and another man tried to rob the homeowner before shots were fired, according to a search warrant WDBJ7 obtained.

The homeowner told detectives he had been texting the man who died about a marijuana sale.

No one has been arrested in connection with this shooting. Police have not announced the name of the person who died.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

20-year-old dies in Buchanan Co. crash
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Roanoke fire under control
Thanks to strong winds our feels like temperature will be around 10°F cooler than the actual...
Even colder air pools in for Tuesday
Matts Creek fire aftermath
Matts Creek fire 93% contained

Latest News

FILE -In this Dec. 12, 2016, photo, a person searches the internet for sales, in Miami....
Cyber Monday marks the year’s biggest online shopping day, and one more chance to save on gifts
9th Street Improvement Plan
9th Street Improvement Plan
Roanoke Police Department
Roanoke Police continue to investigate homicide after man was found shot in a car
Lawmakers Recognized for Decades of Service
Lawmakers Recognized for Decades of Service
Congressman Morgan Griffith (VA-09) and Congressman Bob Good (VA-05) visited Matts Creek fire...
VA Congressmen visit Matts Creek wildfire to discuss future plans