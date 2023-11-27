First responders urge residents follow burn bans to prevent wildfires

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Though the Matts Creek Fire is now fully contained, officials say the chances of another wildfire starting are high due to the dry and windy conditions. This is why many counties in our hometowns are under burn bans.

First responders say following the burn ban can prevent another situation like the Matts Creek Wildfire from arising.

“We just had an 11,000-acre fire in the northern part of the county,” said Bedford County Fire Marshal Leo George III.

Last week’s rain helped stop the Matts Creek wildfire in Bedford County from spreading any further. However, it wasn’t enough precipitation to help Virginia get out of the current drought. George says this is why burn restrictions are necessary.

“The last thing we want to do is get caught behind the ball with a large fire, because we will be pouring resources into that for quite some time to be able to get that fire contained, controlled, and put out,” explained George. “And the last thing we want to do is have it burn a residence down or put a family out of their home.”

Since the restrictions began three weeks ago, the fire and volunteer departments have responded to 192 outdoor burning calls.

“We usually go out and make contact with the folks that are burning, give them a warning the first time,” added George. “And then the second time we will write a summons if we have to, to take them to court to get that to stop.”

Illegal burning includes starting a fire outside even if it’s a firepit. But you can still use gas-fired appliances.

“So, our grills...our green eggs, anything like that to cook a meal outside. We could still absolutely use those items,” said George. “But we’re asking everybody to not start a fire in an outdoor area.”

Officials confirmed the Matts Creek Fire was caused by a human. But the exact actions that started the fire is unknown.

The Virginia Department of Forestry says the number one cause of a wildfire is escaped debris from outdoor burning.

“We know that people burning debris or like yard waste or leaves is a very high cause for wildfires to start,” explained DOF Communication Specialist Cory Swift. “So, we are trying to reduce that.”

The current burn ban ends on December 8th but it could be extended depending on the weather conditions.

Bedford County’s Board of Supervisors is expected to vote Monday night to pass a measure to ask Virginia’s Governor to declare Bedford County a disaster area due to the drought.

For more information about the burn ban in Bedford County, click here.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.