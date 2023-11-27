Gas prices in Roanoke average $3.05 per gallon

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Average gasoline prices in Roanoke have fallen 5.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.05 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 155 stations in Roanoke. Prices in Roanoke are 25.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 24.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 5.2 cents in the last week and stands at $4.23 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Roanoke was priced at $2.76 per gallon yesterday while the most expensive was $3.58 per gallon, a difference of 82 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.59 per gallon while the highest was $4.59 per gallon, a difference of $2.00 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 5.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.21 per gallon today. The national average is down 26 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 30.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Roanoke and the national average going back ten years:

November 27, 2022: $3.30 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.52 per gallon)

November 27, 2021: $3.20 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.39 per gallon)

November 27, 2020: $1.95 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.12 per gallon)

November 27, 2019: $2.35 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.60 per gallon)

November 27, 2018: $2.28 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.52 per gallon)

November 27, 2017: $2.27 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.50 per gallon)

November 27, 2016: $1.96 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.12 per gallon)

November 27, 2015: $1.86 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.04 per gallon)

November 27, 2014: $2.60 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.79 per gallon)

November 27, 2013: $3.09 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.28 per gallon)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Greensboro- $3.06 per gallon, up 6.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.00 per gallon.

Winston-Salem- $3.06 per gallon, up 5.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.00 per gallon.

Virginia- $3.11 per gallon, down 1.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.12 per gallon.

“With the national average price of gasoline declining for the 10th straight week, motorists are enjoying the longest downward trend at the pump since the summer of 2022. The timing couldn’t be better as Americans head into the holidays, leaving them with more in their wallets at a time of year many start to spend on gifts for loved ones,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “In addition, gasoline demand continues to be dragged lower as Americans stay inside more often, helping to put continued downward pressure on gasoline prices. However, we’re carefully monitoring OPEC’s delayed meeting, set to occur this week, for potential surprises that could eventually mean an end to lower gas prices should they make any surprise oil production cuts.”

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.