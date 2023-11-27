Birthdays
Hope Hub connects people in our hometowns to local resources

The app is free for iPhone and Android users
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 3:43 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - People in the New River Valley have a new way to access local resources.

It’s called Hope Hub, and it was created by New River Valley Community Services.

Coordinator of Community Wellness and Outreach Mike Wade shared details on Here @ Home.

The app is free for iPhone and Android users.

Watch the interview to learn more.

