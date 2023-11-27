“Late Show” host Colbert recovering from ruptured appendix

(TMX) “The Late Show” will not be airing new episodes this week while host Stephen Colbert recovers from a ruptured appendix.

“Sorry to say that I have to cancel our shows this week,” Colbert said in a statement posted to social media. “I’m sure you’re thinking, ‘Turkey overdose, Steve? Gravy boat capsize?’ Actually, I’m recovering from surgery for a ruptured appendix. I’m grateful to my doctors for their care and to Evie and the kids for putting up with me.”

Sometimes appendicitis, which can cause severe abdominal pain, is caught early and treated by removing the appendix, a small organ in the belly, before it bursts. A burst appendix can cause life-threatening infections, according to the National Institutes of Health.

A burst appendix can cause the lining of the abdomen, called the peritoneum, to become infected with bacteria, a potentially fatal condition called peritonitis. Other complications can include the formation of abscesses around the burst appendix, requiring drainage and antibiotics.

“Going forward, all emails to my appendix will be handled by my pancreas,” joked Colbert, who has hosted the late-night show on CBS since 2015.

It’s the second time “The Late Show” has gone off the air since returning from the months-long strike by the Writers Guild of America, after Colbert contracted COVID-19 last month.

