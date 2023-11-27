Birthdays
Old Southwest Holiday Parlor Tour returns December 2

This is the 42nd year for the tour
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 3:52 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke’s Old Southwest neighborhood has a lot of history and beautiful homes.

Saturday, December 2, people can take a tour of six parlors and get inspired for their holiday decorations.

Cara Becker, a board member of Old Southwest, Inc. and co-chair of the Parlor Tour committee, came by Here @ Home to share all the details.

Tickets can be bought online. They cost $20 ahead of time, and $25 the day of.

The tour is happening from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, December 2, and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, December 3.

Ticketholders, and those hoping to buy tickets day-of, will check in at the entrance to Highland Park in Old Southwest.

