Old Southwest Holiday Parlor Tour returns December 2

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke’s Old Southwest neighborhood has a lot of history and beautiful homes.

Saturday, December 2, people can take a tour of six parlors and get inspired for their holiday decorations.

Cara Becker, a board member of Old Southwest, Inc. and co-chair of the Parlor Tour committee, came by Here @ Home to share all the details.

Tickets can be bought online. They cost $20 ahead of time, and $25 the day of.

The tour is happening from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, December 2, and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, December 3.

Ticketholders, and those hoping to buy tickets day-of, will check in at the entrance to Highland Park in Old Southwest.

