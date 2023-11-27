Birthdays
Panthers fire Frank Reich in his first season with team off to NFL-worst 1-10 record

By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 3:20 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers fired coach Frank Reich with the team off to an NFL-worst 1-10 record in his first year in charge.

The move came a day after the Panthers lost 17-10 to the Tennessee Titans.

Owner David Tepper hired Reich to fix one of the league’s worst offenses over the past few seasons and develop Bryce Young, the No. 1 overall draft pick. Instead, they are assured of a sixth straight losing season since Tepper bought the team in 2018.

Special teams coordinator Chris Tabor will take over as interim head coach. Tabor’s first move was to fire quarterbacks coach Josh McCown and running backs coach Duce Staley, according to a person familiar with the situation.

