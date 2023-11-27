Birthdays
Police issue alert for missing Fairfax County man

Amadou Nico Diop-Missing from Fairfax County
By Pat Thomas
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 9:09 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have issued a Critically Missing Adult Alert on behalf of Fairfax County Police.

The Fairfax County Police Department is looking for Amadou Nico Diop, 18. He is Black, 6′ 1″ and 130 pounds, according to police, with brown eyes and black hair. He was last reported seen November 26, 2023, at 10:19 p.m. at his home at 10220 Akhtamar Drive in Great Falls. He may have been wearing beige linen pajama bottoms and nothing else, and was on foot.

Police say the disappearance poses a “credible threat” to his health and safety.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked tp call Fairfax County Police at (703) 691-2233.

