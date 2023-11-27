Roanoke Police continue to investigate homicide after man was found shot in a car

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police are continuing to investigate a homicide that was originally believed to be a suicide.

It happened on November 1st on 12th street Northwest. According to a warrant WDBJ7 obtained, an elderly woman called police because her husband had suffered a gunshot wound.

The man was found in a parked car in the middle of the intersection, and was later pronounced dead.

The woman stated that her husband stopped the car after he met two people on 12th street who owed him money. The warrant states he was shot after a verbal altercation.

Video shows two people running from the scene.

As of right now, police have not announced any suspects or made any arrests. The investigation is ongoing.

