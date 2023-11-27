Safety improvements planned for Ninth Street SE in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke is starting construction plans to improve and upgrade Ninth Street in Southeast. Residents can expect construction to start this week and last at least a month.

As drivers head up and down Ninth Street, it’s not exactly a smooth drive. Cracks and bumps fill the roadway, making it difficult for some drivers to navigate. The City of Roanoke is planning to repave the entire street and add some other improvements along the way.

One resident explained the Ninth Street upgrades have been needed for awhile.

“[It will be] very nice to have it repaved,” resident Dianne Adair Stevens said. “Looking forward to that part.”

In addition to the repaving, the City of Roanoke will make the lanes more narrow to reduce speeding, add a newly marked parking lane on the west side of the street ,and dedicate a part of the east side of Ninth Street for bicyclists.

That bike lane will connect Ninth Street to the Riverland portion of the Roanoke River Greenway.

“We see bikes through here frequently, so it’ll be good for them,” Adair Stevens said.

One of the project goals is to make the street more accessible for both drivers and pedestrians.

“We’re all older here, and I think it’ll be good for bikers and people that need to stay off the sidewalks,” Adair Stevens said.

Workers will also make the existing cross walks on Ninth Street more visible. It’s all part of the city’s annual paving program to keep the streets safe.

Transportation officials are planning to start construction late this month or in early December, but say it depends on the weather for when they can lay down the asphalt.

