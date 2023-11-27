Birthdays
Tips on teaching kids about setting healthy boundaries

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 3:46 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The holiday season is full of joy and love, but it can also bring uncomfortable moments as kids spend more time around extended families.

During the holidays we tend to interact with more extended family than usual and often times our children are the ones put into uncomfortable situations.

Certified Holistic Sexuality Educator and owner of Sex Ed For You, Lauren Rogers shares tips to empower and protect our kids this holiday season.

Learn more in the interview segment.

