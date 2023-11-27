Birthdays
Two killed in Wythe County crash

By Justin Geary
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 1:06 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people were killed in a crash in Wythe County on November 22, according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities say the crash occurred at 7:05 a.m. on I-77 at mile marker 42.

64-year-old Jamie Pittman was driving a Mercury Grand Marquis north on I-77 with 68-year-old Debra Pittman, both from Orrville, Ohio, in the passenger seat. Police say Jamie pulled off onto the right shoulder and attempted to cross the northbound lanes from the right shoulder to use the emergency crossover when the vehicle was hit by the driver of a northbound tractor-trailer. The driver of the tractor-trailer was unable to avoid the Mercury. The crossover was marked for authorized use only.

Both Jamie and Debra Pittman died at the scene.

The driver of the tractor-trailer wasn’t injured in the crash.

