VA Congressmen visit Matts Creek wildfire to discuss future plans

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-9th District) and Congressman Bob Good (R-5th District) visited the Matts Creek fire on Monday to discuss future plans for the National Forest.

“Just the fact that everybody was working together, this is really a lot of good news where there could have been a lot of bad news,” said Griffith.

The Congressmen wanted to get a better understanding of the impact the fire had on the National Forest. Griffith says he was highly concerned about the air qualities impact on the residents.

“I hadn’t really thought about it until I was driving down the interstate on my way home on the 16th. And I thought, ‘Oh, this is an issue.’ And then started popping up in the school reports and in the air quality reports that you were getting,” he recalls.

When the fire first started, Good says he was concerned on whether an evacuation plan was in action.

“If there was to have to be an evacuation, was there going to be sufficient ability to get people out. And that can be challenging,” said Good.

“So you’re concerned about the safety of those who are responding. And also trying to contain it, it doesn’t get even worse. It’s been so dry for so long here in this part of Virginia, and so very concerned about what the impact could have been,” he adds.

Officials from the U.S. Forest Service said the fire is 100% contained as of Monday evening. They say Mother Nature and rainfall played a giant role in containing the flames.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Leaders say it will take between two to three weeks before it can be identified.

