19-year-old dies in vehicle fire on UVA campus

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WWBT) -The UVA Police Department has identified the man who died in a vehicle fire on campus early Sunday morning.

Just before 5:20 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 26, the Charlottesville Fire Department responded to 480 Ray C. Hunt Drive for a vehicle fire.

When they arrived, they found a car fully engulfed in flames and extinguished the fire.

In the car, officials found 19-year-old Chandler Lee Goins of Barhamsville, Virginia, dead.

A preliminary investigation revealed no obvious evidence of foul play or criminal conduct.

The case is still under investigation. Anyone with information can contact the University of Virginia Police Department at 434-924-7166.

