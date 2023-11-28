AGING IN PLACE: November is National Men’s Health Awareness Month

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -. You’ve probably noticed some men forgoing the razors this month, and sporting a mustache or beard.

Starting in 2009, No-Shave November is a month long journey during which participants skip the shave to raise cancer awareness.

You can donate the money you would typically spend on shaving and grooming to educate about cancer prevention, save lives, and aid those fighting the battle.

But No Shave November isn’t only about men and cancer, some women have also joined the effort.

“No-Shave November started as a men’s only celebration to fight colorectal cancer, but in recent years we’ve seen ladies forgo haircuts and grow leg hair, or sport a blue mustache! Its sister movement Movember, which started in 2003, is known for the annual growing of mustaches during November to raise awareness of men’s health issues like prostate cancer, testicular cancer and men’s suicide,” according to Beckie Spaid, Senior Home Care Specialist with Care Advantage.

Although the differences in men’s and women’s life expectancies have decreased in recent years, men are still far more likely to develop cardiovascular diseases and other diseases like COPD, cancer and diabetes.

November is National Men’s Health Awareness Month.

Among the biggest threats to men’s health: heart disease, cancer, general injuries, lung disease, stroke, and diabetes.

Healthy lifestyle choices like a healthy diet and moving every day, can help prevent or lessen the severity.

