Alleghany High School Closed Wednesday, November 29th

Alleghany Highlands Public Schools revealed the high school's new mascot, the cougar, on Monday.(Will Thomas)
By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
ALLEGHANY, Va. (WDBJ) - Alleghany Highlands Public Schools issued a statement Tuesday that Alleghany High School will be closed on Wednesday, November 29th due to a water leak.

“Alleghany High School will be closed Wednesday, November 29, 2023, due to a disruption in water service. A water leak in the building was quickly isolated and AHPS maintenance staff will use November 29 to ensure the building is safe and ready for students and staff on Thursday, November 30. Alleghany High School staff and students will not report on Wednesday, November 29. All other AHPS buildings will operate on schedule,” said Communication Specialist Darrell Gleason.

School operations will resume on Thursday, November 30th.

