Buchanan woman killed in Botetourt County crash

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Buchanan woman was killed in a crash in Botetourt County Monday, according to Virginia State Police.

Police say the crash occurred at 4:28 p.m. on Rt. 11, one-quarter of a mile north of Brughs Mill Road.

63-year-old Kimberly Painter was driving a Jeep Liberty north on Rt. 11 when she drove off the right side of the road and hit a support pillar of a dwelling, the Jeep continued into the woods and hit a tree, according to police.

Painter wasn’t wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and died at the scene.

