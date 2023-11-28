Forest brush fire contained after burning 40 acres

FOREST, Va. (WDBJ) - A Tuesday brush fire has been contained after burning 40 acres, according to the Forest Volunteer Fire Department.

The fire occurred on Milky Way Lane and a second brush fire started on Walnut Hallow, firefighters say.

Bedford, Big Island, Boonsboro, Huddleston, Sunders, and Moneta Fire Departments as well as the Department of Forestry are assisting crews on Milky Way Lane.

Lynchburg and Lyn Dan Heights Fire Departments are assisting on Walnut Hallow.

