Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services
Military Shout-Outs

Forest brush fire contained after burning 40 acres

Forest Brush Fire
Forest Brush Fire(Forest Volunteer Fire Department)
By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOREST, Va. (WDBJ) - A Tuesday brush fire has been contained after burning 40 acres, according to the Forest Volunteer Fire Department.

The fire occurred on Milky Way Lane and a second brush fire started on Walnut Hallow, firefighters say.

Bedford, Big Island, Boonsboro, Huddleston, Sunders, and Moneta Fire Departments as well as the Department of Forestry are assisting crews on Milky Way Lane.

Lynchburg and Lyn Dan Heights Fire Departments are assisting on Walnut Hallow.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Generic police lights
Two killed in Wythe County crash
Temperatures warm as we head toward the end of the week.
Blustery and cold conditions continue today
File photo of police lights.
Buchanan woman killed in Botetourt County crash
Roanoke Police Department
Roanoke Police continue to investigate homicide after man was found shot in car

Latest News

Tyson Foods grand opening
Tyson Foods celebrates opening of first smart facility in Danville region
Vinton House Fire
Roanoke County and City fire crews on scene of Vinton house fire
Train in a Christmas Tree DIY
Train in a Christmas Tree DIY
Habitat for Humanity
Habitat for Humanity