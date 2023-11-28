Habitat for Humanity homebuyer deadline approaching

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Habitat for Humanity in the Roanoke Valley has been building affordable housing for decades and their mission is changing lives.

Community Engagement Senior Director Betty Jean Wolfe joined Here @ Home to explain more about the nonprofit’s growth in 2023, how to support them on Giving Tuesday and to remind families about the upcoming deadline for their Homebuyer Program.

Habitat for Humanity in the Roanoke Valley received grants that have allowed them to support more homebuyer families. Additionally, the nonprofit partnered with other organizations to build four houses to be used as rental units for clients waiting for their Habitat Homes. Wolfe explained that helps Roanoke and its vulnerable populations by marginally increasing the city’s housing stock.

Habitat also initiated its workforce development program to train and educate people interested in the construction trades during a 53-week term, Wolfe said.

Listen to the interview for more information about Habitat’s mission and information to apply to the Homebuyers Program. The deadline to apply to the program is Wednesday, Dec. 13.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.