LewisGale Medical Center celebrates new Neonatal Intensive Care Unit

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - More newborns will have state-of-the-art care thanks to a new Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at LewisGale Medical Center.

In 2010, Liz Lively had an emergency cesarean section (C-Section) at LewisGale Medical Center. Her son had medical complications and was taken to a different hospital that had a NICU.

“To have your baby not be with you and to not be able to see how he’s doing and hold him and feel like you’re protecting him and doing what you’re supposed to be doing as a mom is gut-wrenching,” explained Lively.

On Tuesday LewisGale held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its own NICU. It’s a big milestone for the health organization, after working to win state approval since 2010. 13 years later staff and state officials are celebrating the opening of the facility. It will help LewisGale keep families experiencing complications like Livelys’ together.

“That’s that golden hour of that newborn with its mother, its father, its siblings perhaps,” said OBGYN Department Chair Dr. John Harding. “And so, to keep them together (allows them) to create that bond.”

The 3,000-square-foot state-of-the-art NICU features six isolated-bassinets with the space to expand if needed. The NICU will help treat premature infants and newborns with infections, breathing difficulties, growth restrictions, and maternal health concerns.

“You can go into what looks like an uncomplicated delivery and all of a sudden, it goes off the rail and we need you to know that specialty care is there. And now they’re here 24/7,” explained Harding.

Babies will be treated on-site by board-certified neonatologists and neonatal nurse practitioners at all hours. The 2.5 Million Dollar project will support the little ones born and help keep them strong.

“I think there’s going to be a comfort level with moms, that if something were to happen, that we will be prepared to take care of them,” added LewisGale Medical Center CEO Alan Fabian.

Lively’s son is now 13 years old and healthy. For her knowing the impact the NICU will have on future mothers is meaningful.

“If they have a need, they’ll be able to see their kids and hold them have kangaroo time,” said Lively. “Have nurses work with both the mom and the baby at the same time to make sure that they’re both well, it’s just very emotional.”

The NICU officially opens to patients beginning on Wednesday.

