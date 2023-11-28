Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services
Military Shout-Outs

Lynchburg Peacemakers open Conflict Resolution Center

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:32 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Peacemakers held a Grand Opening for their Conflict Resolution Center on Tuesday.

The goal for the center is to provide young adults between 18-35 with the skills to avoid and handle conflict. The Peacemakers help young adults enter trade school, obtain a GED, learn parenting tips, become CPR certified, and more.

The ribbon cutting featured entertainment and guest speakers, including Roanoke City Mayor Sherman Lea.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Generic police lights
Two killed in Wythe County crash
Temperatures warm as we head toward the end of the week.
Blustery and cold conditions continue today
File photo of police lights.
Buchanan woman killed in Botetourt County crash
Roanoke Police Department
Roanoke Police continue to investigate homicide after man was found shot in car

Latest News

Lynchburg Peacemakers Conflict Resolution Center
Lynchburg Peacemakers Conflict Resolution Center
Giving Tuesday: Non-Profit Provides Life Saving Rides
Giving Tuesday: Non-Profit Provides Life Saving Rides
National D-Day Memorial Receives Historic Bible
National D-Day Memorial Receives Historic Bible
Tyson Foods Grand Opening
Tyson Foods Grand Opening
The local program is hoping for more donations to provide more rides.
Salem woman starts transportation non-profit to help cancer patients while fighting her own battle