Lynchburg Peacemakers open Conflict Resolution Center
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:32 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Peacemakers held a Grand Opening for their Conflict Resolution Center on Tuesday.
The goal for the center is to provide young adults between 18-35 with the skills to avoid and handle conflict. The Peacemakers help young adults enter trade school, obtain a GED, learn parenting tips, become CPR certified, and more.
The ribbon cutting featured entertainment and guest speakers, including Roanoke City Mayor Sherman Lea.
Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.