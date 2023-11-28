Lynchburg Peacemakers open Conflict Resolution Center

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Peacemakers held a Grand Opening for their Conflict Resolution Center on Tuesday.

The goal for the center is to provide young adults between 18-35 with the skills to avoid and handle conflict. The Peacemakers help young adults enter trade school, obtain a GED, learn parenting tips, become CPR certified, and more.

The ribbon cutting featured entertainment and guest speakers, including Roanoke City Mayor Sherman Lea.

