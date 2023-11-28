Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services
Military Shout-Outs

Missing 7-year-old found dead in 5-ft. pond near home

A water rescue team found Jesus Castellanos-Carreon in a 5-foot body of water.
A water rescue team found Jesus Castellanos-Carreon in a 5-foot body of water.(GoFundMe)
By Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 12:23 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas (Gray News) – A 7-year-old boy with autism who was reported missing over the weekend was found dead in a pond Monday near his home.

A water rescue team found Jesus Castellanos-Carreon in a 5-foot body of water. According to the Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office, the water temperature was only 56 degrees.

A GoFundMe created on his family’s behalf states Jesus wandered off with his two dogs.

The post goes on to say a search party started as soon as his family noticed he was no longer in the backyard.

“If you ever met him you know how sweet and happy he was,” his cousin Jasmine Frias said in the post. “[He was] always trying to make us smile with his laughs and smiles, his sweet hugs that would warm anyone up.”

Authorities say it’s not uncommon for children with autism to be attracted to water.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Generic police lights
Two killed in Wythe County crash
Temperatures warm as we head toward the end of the week.
Blustery and cold conditions continue today
20-year-old dies in Buchanan Co. crash
Roanoke Police Department
Roanoke Police continue to investigate homicide after man was found shot in car

Latest News

A Georgia State Patrol honor guard stands as members of the public pay respects to former...
Jimmy Carter plans to attend as family, presidents and first ladies celebrate Rosalynn Carter
File graphic of an ambulance.
Ransomware attack prompts multistate hospital chain to divert some emergency room patients elsewhere
FILE: Dr. Brian Aalbers was charged in federal court on Nov. 15 after law enforcement was made...
Pediatric doctor charged with attempting to produce child porn, authorities say
Mark Cuban, owner of the Dallas Mavericks, watches warm ups before Game 6 of an NBA basketball...
Mark Cuban plans to leave ‘Shark Tank’ after the 16th season
Full Forecast: Tracking colder than normal conditions through Wed.