Salem woman starts transportation non-profit to help cancer patients while fighting her own battle

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Giving Tuesday is a day where people are encouraged to donate to non-profits after shopping on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

One local organization in the Roanoke Valley, Healing Wheels, is accepting donations to help cancer patients get to their treatment appointments.

Jolee Preston, a nurse practitioner at Blue Ridge Cancer Care explained many of her cancer patients don’t have a way to and from treatments, an issue that could determine life or death.

“You don’t want to have to worry about how to get to the fight of your life,” Preston said. “[Patients] may live in the outlying areas such as Bedford or Franklin, and they are unable to get to the blood transfusions. I myself have paid for Ubers to get our patients back and forth.”

One woman from Salem saw the issue first hand. Becky Pollard co-founded a program with Preston to help, while fighting her own battle.

“I started the non-profit Healing Wheels when I was diagnosed with cancer,” Pollard said. “When I go in for chemo treatment, and I look around the room, and I see all these people that may be benefitting from these rides, it gives me a real sense of pride and a real sense of purpose.”

Healing Wheels pays for Ubers, car repairs and other transportation costs for patients at Blue Ridge Cancer Care.

“We know the money that people donate is going to a local cause, that you’re really affecting local cancer patients getting back and forth,” Pollard said. “When somebody donates even $15, they really are saving somebody’s life by getting them there for the treatment that they need.”

Healing Wheels currently provides rides for patients at Blue Ridge Cancer Care’s Roanoke location, and Pollard and Preston plan for the program to grow throughout Southwest Virginia.

Pollard explained that plan is possible with help from the community.

“15 dollars is an Uber ride that’s saving somebody’s life,” Pollard said.

You can donate to support Healing Wheels through PayPal, Venmo @healingwheels or by writing a check to 303 East Burwell Street, Salem, VA 24153.

