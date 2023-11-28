Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services
Military Shout-Outs

Salem woman starts transportation non-profit to help cancer patients while fighting her own battle

The local program is hoping for more donations to provide more rides.
The local program is hoping for more donations to provide more rides.(WDBJ7)
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:04 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Giving Tuesday is a day where people are encouraged to donate to non-profits after shopping on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

One local organization in the Roanoke Valley, Healing Wheels, is accepting donations to help cancer patients get to their treatment appointments.

Jolee Preston, a nurse practitioner at Blue Ridge Cancer Care explained many of her cancer patients don’t have a way to and from treatments, an issue that could determine life or death.

“You don’t want to have to worry about how to get to the fight of your life,” Preston said. “[Patients] may live in the outlying areas such as Bedford or Franklin, and they are unable to get to the blood transfusions. I myself have paid for Ubers to get our patients back and forth.”

One woman from Salem saw the issue first hand. Becky Pollard co-founded a program with Preston to help, while fighting her own battle.

“I started the non-profit Healing Wheels when I was diagnosed with cancer,” Pollard said. “When I go in for chemo treatment, and I look around the room, and I see all these people that may be benefitting from these rides, it gives me a real sense of pride and a real sense of purpose.”

Healing Wheels pays for Ubers, car repairs and other transportation costs for patients at Blue Ridge Cancer Care.

“We know the money that people donate is going to a local cause, that you’re really affecting local cancer patients getting back and forth,” Pollard said. “When somebody donates even $15, they really are saving somebody’s life by getting them there for the treatment that they need.”

Healing Wheels currently provides rides for patients at Blue Ridge Cancer Care’s Roanoke location, and Pollard and Preston plan for the program to grow throughout Southwest Virginia.

Pollard explained that plan is possible with help from the community.

“15 dollars is an Uber ride that’s saving somebody’s life,” Pollard said.

You can donate to support Healing Wheels through PayPal, Venmo @healingwheels or by writing a check to 303 East Burwell Street, Salem, VA 24153.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Generic police lights
Two killed in Wythe County crash
Temperatures warm as we head toward the end of the week.
Blustery and cold conditions continue today
File photo of police lights.
Buchanan woman killed in Botetourt County crash
Roanoke Police Department
Roanoke Police continue to investigate homicide after man was found shot in car

Latest News

Forest Brush Fire
Forest Brush Fire
LewisGale Medical Center new neonatal intensive care unit.
LewisGale Medical Center celebrates new Neonatal Intensive Care Unit
Vinton House Fire
Vinton House Fire
National D-Day Memorial Receives Historic Bible
National D-Day Memorial Receives Historic Bible
Tyson Foods Grand Opening
Tyson Foods Grand Opening