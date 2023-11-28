Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services
Military Shout-Outs

Three displaced after Danville house fire

(Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0)
By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 3:41 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Three people have been displaced after a Monday night house fire.

According to the Danville Fire Department, firefighters responded to reports of heavy smoke coming from a house on the 220 block of North Woodberry Avenue around 8:45 p.m.

Firefighters say the fire burned through the kitchen and the back right side of the home, causing heavy smoke and heat damage throughout the rest of the house.

The flames were extinguished in less than two hours and the three residents did not report any injuries.

According to the fire marshal, the fire started because of unattended cooking.

The occupants were displaced and are being assisted by the Red Cross.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Generic police lights
Two killed in Wythe County crash
Temperatures warm as we head toward the end of the week.
Blustery and cold conditions continue today
20-year-old dies in Buchanan Co. crash
Roanoke Police Department
Roanoke Police continue to investigate homicide after man was found shot in car

Latest News

Habitat for Humanity
Habitat for Humanity
The casket of former first lady Rosalynn Carter, arrives inside Glenn Memorial Church,...
Rosalynn Carter honored by family, friends, first ladies and presidents -- including husband Jimmy
Train in Tree DIY Project
Trains and Christmas Trees - How To Create a Train Track Inside Your Tree
Habitat for Humanity in the Roanoke Valley
Habitat for Humanity homebuyer deadline approaching